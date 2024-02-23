Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Sold by Sun Valley Gold LLC

Sun Valley Gold LLC cut its position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,813 shares during the quarter. Perpetua Resources accounts for 15.4% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned approximately 7.52% of Perpetua Resources worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1,950.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 236,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,027.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPTA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,045. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Profile

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.