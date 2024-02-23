Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,847,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,037,691. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

