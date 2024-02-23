Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Issues Earnings Results

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of PLL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. 987,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,209. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,125 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,180.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.