Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires 24,803 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,064,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326,078. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

