Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $65.77. 1,404,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.