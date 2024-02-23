Piper Sandler Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $37.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.26.

Shares of FL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 2,323,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

