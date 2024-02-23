Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00 to $14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.13. Pool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.100-14.100 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $380.38.

Get Pool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Stock Up 2.2 %

Pool stock traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.59. The company had a trading volume of 380,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.58 and a 200 day moving average of $361.56. Pool has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $406.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.