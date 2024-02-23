Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. 2,019,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

