PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.3 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

PROG Stock Performance

PRG traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 163,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,552. PROG has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,787,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

