Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $310,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 773,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.