Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 43,500 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,246. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $308.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

