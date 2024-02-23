Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 284,491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.