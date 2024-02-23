Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 352.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 244,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 2.0 %

Sanofi stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 753,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.