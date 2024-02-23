Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

NXPI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.68. 823,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,122. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $242.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

