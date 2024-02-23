Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,177,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,304,045. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.