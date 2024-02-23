Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of D traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,655,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

