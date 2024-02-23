Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

