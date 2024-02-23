Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.24. The company had a trading volume of 125,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.91. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

