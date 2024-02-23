Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.65. 184,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.49. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

