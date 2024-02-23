Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Pulmonx updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Pulmonx Price Performance
Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Activity at Pulmonx
In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock worth $722,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx
Analyst Ratings Changes
LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
