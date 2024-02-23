Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$9.86. Approximately 1,470,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,018,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.02.

