Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Quad/Graphics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Quad/Graphics Stock Performance
NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.47 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.
Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QUAD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
