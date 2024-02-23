Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $4.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,984.42 or 1.00039566 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00179164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

