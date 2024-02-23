Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.59. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 8,167 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QST shares. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0100295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

