Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.36

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 15660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

