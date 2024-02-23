Raymond James Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$2.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UNGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.19.

TSE ERE.UN traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,231. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13. The stock has a market cap of C$216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

