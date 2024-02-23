Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. 5,173,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,851. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.