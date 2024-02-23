ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $117.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 53% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00136456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.