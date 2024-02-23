Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.64

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.64 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 21.03 ($0.26). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,902,973 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is -2,380.95%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

