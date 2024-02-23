Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares.

Renegade Gold Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

In other Renegade Gold news, Senior Officer James Russell Starr sold 108,500 shares of Renegade Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$47,197.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,650 shares of company stock worth $236,524. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

