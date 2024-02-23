Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.45

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.45 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 45.03 ($0.57). Renold shares last traded at GBX 44.10 ($0.56), with a volume of 384,040 shares.

Renold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.07 million, a PE ratio of 635.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Renold

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Further Reading

