Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter.

Repsol Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,333. Repsol has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.3446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

