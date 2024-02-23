Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter.
Repsol Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,333. Repsol has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73.
Repsol Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.3446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on REPYY
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.