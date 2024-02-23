ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Peter C. Farrell Sells 10,935 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. 673,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

