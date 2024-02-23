Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 79000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Resolute Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -2.35.

About Resolute Resources

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

