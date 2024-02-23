Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 274,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,408. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Insider Activity

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,226 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

