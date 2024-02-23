Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$9.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE BHC traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.15. 240,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$7.56 and a 1 year high of C$13.53.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

