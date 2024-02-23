Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.72.

Shares of D.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.18. 42,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.58. The company has a market cap of C$266.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

