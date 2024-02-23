Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15.

NYSE:RHP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.25. 591,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

