Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $795.05

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.05 ($10.01) and traded as high as GBX 820.50 ($10.33). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 796.50 ($10.03), with a volume of 354,465 shares trading hands.

Safestore Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 833.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 833.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 794.85.

Safestore Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,260.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Safestore

In related news, insider Andy Jones sold 34,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.97), for a total transaction of £273,319.20 ($344,144.04). 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

