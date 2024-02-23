Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.22

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $23.76. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 132,411 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RDUS

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -79.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.