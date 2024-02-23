Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. 907,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,251. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

