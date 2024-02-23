Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $194,197,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930,241. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.