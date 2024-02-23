Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as low as $7.75. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 17,847 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Russell Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $133,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Russell Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $123,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $163,321. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

