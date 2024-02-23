SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. 264,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,602. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,013 shares of company stock worth $4,166,719. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.