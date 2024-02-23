Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $1.88-2.18 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.880-2.180 EPS.

Select Medical Stock Up 9.2 %

NYSE SEM traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000 in the last ninety days. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $534,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after buying an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

