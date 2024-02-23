Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.16

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.16 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 52.05 ($0.66). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 98,184 shares traded.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of £36.55 million, a P/E ratio of 962.00 and a beta of 1.31.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

