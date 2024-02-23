Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.45 million, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

