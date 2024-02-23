Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.90

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.90 and last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 82442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
