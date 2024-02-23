Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.90

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.90 and last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 82442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.8823 per share. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.