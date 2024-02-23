SKALE Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $438.21 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $438.21 million and $19.28 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,156,686,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

