Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.32

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and traded as low as $20.35. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 3,594 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

